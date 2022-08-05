All Indiana

Recipe: Make a cheese dip for International Beer Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If International Beer Day brings images of good cheese dips to mind, then check out this recipe on Friday’s “All Indiana.”

Jeanine Bobenmoyer, chief mom officer of theCityMoms website, brought her beer cheese dip to the WISH-TV studio. She also talked about International Beer Day, a celebration that started in California but has since spread across the country and the world, celebrated in 207 cities and 80 countries. Its purpose is to gather friends and enjoy some beer, celebrate the brewers and to unite the world under the banner of beer.

Now, on to the recipe!

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients

2 tbsp salted butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

¾ cup milk

½ cup beer of your choice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

3 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions