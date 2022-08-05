Recipe: Make a cheese dip for International Beer Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If International Beer Day brings images of good cheese dips to mind, then check out this recipe on Friday’s “All Indiana.”
Jeanine Bobenmoyer, chief mom officer of theCityMoms website, brought her beer cheese dip to the WISH-TV studio. She also talked about International Beer Day, a celebration that started in California but has since spread across the country and the world, celebrated in 207 cities and 80 countries. Its purpose is to gather friends and enjoy some beer, celebrate the brewers and to unite the world under the banner of beer.
Now, on to the recipe!
Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Beer Cheese Dip
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp salted butter
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup beer of your choice
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- 3 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour.
- Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in 2 tbsp of milk until smooth. Then whisk in 2 more tbsp. Add in ¼ cup of milk and whisk until smooth, followed by the final ¼ cup of milk.
- Stir in the beer, Dijon, garlic powder, and cayenne. Return the pan to medium heat and stir until thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Add the cheese slowly while whisking to combine.
- Serve with Mikesell’s potato chips and Southern Recipe pork rinds for dipping.