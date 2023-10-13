Record-breaking pumpkin “boat” paddling; Halloween Rescue Squad—Is this Anything?

In a solo appearance, Hammer discusses two trending topics – a man’s unconventional journey in a giant pumpkin “boat” and a Halloween candy rescue service.

Steve Kueny made headlines when he paddled a giant homegrown pumpkin down the Missouri River, covering a remarkable distance of approximately 38.5 miles. The colossal pumpkin, weighing nearly 1,300 pounds, served as Kueny’s vessel for this unique journey. Accompanied by about a dozen boats from the Paddle KC Paddling Club, club members provided support and documented his record-breaking journey. In 2022, Nebraska resident Duane Hansen had previously set the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat (paddling) at 37.5 miles, but Kueny’s team announced that he surpassed this total by paddling 38.4 miles.

In Halloween-related news, M&M’s has introduced the Halloween Rescue Squad, a service designed to save the day if you run out of candy for trick-or-treaters on October 31st. This service promises to deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour, ensuring that no one is left without treats. M&M’s parent company, Mars, has teamed up with the delivery service GoPuff to make this operation possible. Starting at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Halloween, you can visit the Halloween Rescue Squad website to request candy reinforcements. A backup supply of candy will be delivered within an hour, while supplies last. To be eligible for this offer, you must reside in a GoPuff delivery area.