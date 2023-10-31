Reel Tok with Kayla: Moms on Halloween

Get ready to laugh your heart out as Reel Tok with Kayla puts the spotlight on the hilarious Indianapolis comedian and social media sensation, Taylor Tijerina!

Known for his side-splitting skits on TikTok and Instagram, Taylor has a knack for turning everyday situations into comedy.

Join us today to discuss his inspirations, behind-the-scenes bloopers, and the secrets to creating viral humor in the digital age.

It’s a conversation you won’t want to miss, guaranteed to leave you in stitches!