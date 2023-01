All Indiana

Reel Tok with Kayla: Sleep coach and mom humor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you think you’re a good parent? Well, most parents can’t do anything right according to people online.

One mom relates. She even addressed the internet trolls on TikTok and went viral.

News 8’s Kayla Sullivan from “Kid-ing with Kayla” joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to hear this mom’s thoughts.