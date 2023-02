All Indiana

‘Reel Tok with Kayla’: ‘The Dumb Dads’ on personal assistants for parents

(WISH) — Two fathers who call themselves “The Dumb Dads” online create hilarious parenting videos.

News 8’s Kayla Sullivan took a look at one of the “Dads” posts about what it would be like if moms and dads had personal assistants.

Watch the latest “Kid-ing with Kayla” segment from Tuesday’s “All Indiana.”