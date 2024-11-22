Regenerative farming gains popularity as consumers demand sustainable food systems

Regenerative farming is gaining momentum as consumers increasingly prioritize food grown in ways that align with their values and support sustainable ecosystems. Kristine Root, Chief Marketing Officer of Regenified, highlights the rising interest in regenerative agriculture and its potential to transform the food system.

Regenified farming focuses on working in harmony with nature, aiming to enhance ecosystem functions and build healthier soils. “It’s about building life within the soil, which extends to more life above the soil,” Root explains. “For consumers, this translates to better-tasting, healthier, more nutritious food.”

Regenified recently released a 2024 consumer report, uncovering a growing awareness of regenerative farming. While curiosity is high, understanding and accessibility remain challenges. “People are excited to support regenerative agriculture once they learn about it,” Root says. “The biggest gap we found is where to find these products on shelves.”

To address this, Regenified launched a “Feast on Change” holiday guide. Available in both print and digital formats, the guide showcases regenerative farming practices, brands, and farms leading the movement. It includes recipes and features products like greens, root vegetables, nuts, turkey, flour, and rice—all sourced from Regenified Certified farms.

Root emphasizes the importance of this shift, noting the challenges faced by conventional farming. “Topsoil is being depleted, nutrients in our soil are diminishing, and ecosystems are struggling to function. Regenerative farming creates more resilient systems, helping farms withstand droughts and severe weather,” she explains. “This ensures reliable food production and better options for consumers.”

Beyond sustainability, Root highlights a key benefit: flavor. “When you farm in a regenerative ecosystem with nutrient-rich soil, the flavor profile of the food improves. There’s more depth and complexity of flavor,” she says. “Great-tasting food is always the goal.”

The “Feast on Change” guide aims to educate consumers, provide access to regenerative products, and inspire more thoughtful purchasing decisions. For more information about regenerative farming and Regenified’s initiatives, visit regenified.com.