‘Remember When Rock Was Young – The Elton John Tribute’ comes to Palladium stage tomorrow

Craig A. Meyer is a popular performer and graduate of Carmel High School class of ’81 who is also known as “almost Elton John.”

He bears a striking resemblance to Elton John and has an uncanny ability to sound like the rock and roll legend.

Meyer is a true celebration of the character, costumes and charisma of the famed pianist and singer.

He has dazzled audiences around the world, and on Friday, March 18, he returns home to Indy with his hit show, “Remember When Rock Was Young – The Elton John Tribute.”

Meyer joined us live on Friday to share more about what you can expect from this show, working with Elton John in the past, his amazing career and more!

The show is at 8 p.m. at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel.

To purchase tickets, visit Tickets at atistage.org or call 317-843-3800.