All Indiana

Remembering Alexis Rogers’ grandma Lillie Rogers

WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers is remembering her grandmother Lillie Rogers Wednesday as she recently passed away at the age of 84. Here’s more from her:

During my time here on News 8 you have heard me talk a lot about my grandma.

Everything from her lessons, to her sassy sayings have been so present, especially in this show.

Well her race here on Earth is done now, and it’s been a tough week wrapping my head around not having her to call and talk to.

I always say my, “Check my hair. Check my outfit,” because my grandma was quick to tell me what I needed to fix to be sharp.

So much of her essence is embodied in who I am becoming, so I figured the best way to honor her is to encourage you as she would.

Watch the full video above for more of what she had to say in remembrance of her grandmother.