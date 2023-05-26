Remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a special guest joining us today to commemorate Memorial Day, a day of remembrance and gratitude for the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome Vice Admiral John Bird, a retired officer of the United States Navy and Senior Vice President of USAA, to our live broadcast from The National Mall in Washington D.C.

Vice Admiral Bird, with his distinguished military background and his current role at USAA, brings a wealth of experience and insight to this solemn occasion. As a representative of USAA, a company committed to serving military members and their families, he understands the significance of honoring those who have given their lives in service to our country.

Today, we have the privilege of witnessing a powerful tribute known as the Poppy Wall of Honor. Stretching for an impressive 133 feet, this extraordinary wall is adorned with over 645,000 vibrant poppy flowers. Each flower symbolizes an American servicemember who made the ultimate sacrifice since World War I. It serves as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifice made by these courageous individuals and their families.

The Poppy Wall of Honor is a project that resonates deeply with the spirit of Memorial Day. It stands as a symbol of gratitude, respect, and remembrance for those who selflessly served our nation. Through this breathtaking display, we are given an opportunity to reflect upon the extraordinary dedication and valor displayed by our servicemembers throughout history.

As we gather here on this hallowed ground, surrounded by the beauty and solemnity of the Poppy Wall, let us take a moment to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed.

We express our heartfelt appreciation to Vice Admiral John Bird for joining us today and for his ongoing commitment to serving our military community. May their legacy never be forgotten, and may we always strive to live up to the ideals they fought so bravely to protect.