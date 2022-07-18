All Indiana

Research initiative studies Fireflies, people encouraged to participate in 'Firefly Watch'

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

Remember chasing lightning bugs on the summer nights of your youth?

It was a rite of passage for many of us, but times are changing, and we are seeing fewer flashes in the night sky.

Now you can relive your childhood while, contributing to a worldwide study. “Firefly Watch” is an initiative to study lightning bug populations happening around the country.

Sergio Henriques, invertebrate conservation coordinator for the Indianapolis Zoo’s Global Center for Species Survival, joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share the importance of this project, especially with Fireflies being Indiana’s state insect.

Click here to learn more about “Firefly Watch.”

