Resilient One Foundation helping Lawrence community in need with holiday drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local foundation is hosting a holiday drive to give people in need food and other necessities to get them through hard times.

In its second year, the Resilient One Foundation program is hosting a holiday drive to give people in need some food and other necessities to get them through hard times. However, COVID-19 has changed how they can help. Still, the program hopes to continue its mission of helping people.

The foundation was sparked from the nonprofit known as Resilient Minds Family Services.

“So, Resilient Minds in conjunction with the Resilient One Foundation, the nonprofit I started last year,” said Morey Strozier-Fogle, CEO and founder of Resilient One, is “helping our families who are making requests on our Instagram page, and we just want to shower them with love this holiday season.”

Donations are being collected and can be dropped off weekdays. The holiday drive happens at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at 9165 Otis Ave.