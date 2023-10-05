Retired couple spends 500 days at sea and Charmin sets new toilet paper standard…Is This Anything?

In a groundbreaking move that’s sending ripples through the world of bathroom essentials, Charmin, the trusted toilet paper brand, is introducing a game-changing innovation.

Get ready to bid farewell to those frustrating, uneven tears as Charmin debuts its new Ultra Soft rolls adorned with scalloped edges.

This twist on toilet paper design promises a smoother and cleaner separation between sheets, making your bathroom breaks more enjoyable than ever before.

After a century of keeping it square, Charmin is unleashing the wave of wavy perforations, setting a new standard in TP technology.

Are you ready to embrace the toilet paper revolution, or will you stick to the classics? The choice is yours, but Charmin is rolling the dice for a better bathroom experience!

Move over, traditional retirement homes; there’s a new way to spend your golden years, and it’s on the high seas! Meet Marty and Jess Ansen, the adventurous Australian couple who have gone on an incredible journey that has turned them into true seafaring legends.

Having set sail on their first cruise in June 2022 after enduring two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns in Australia, this great-grandparent duo hasn’t looked back. In an astonishing feat, they’ve booked a staggering 51 back-to-back cruises, most of which have been aboard Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess.

Their voyage has stretched over 450 days, surpassing even the tenure of most of the ship’s crew, including the captains.

What’s their secret? According to Marty and Jess, it’s a financial win-win; cruising the world for two years is more cost-effective than a retirement home.

So, are retirement homes out, and ocean views in? These Aussies are making waves with their unconventional retirement plan!