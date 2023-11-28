Search
Rev your engines, grab your tickets, and head to the track

by: Divine Triplett
Jill Castor, Director of Operations at IU Health and a dedicated registered nurse is thrilled to announce her participation in the upcoming Rev event.

Rev, presented by Fifth Third Bank, is the Indiana University Health Foundation’s flagship annual gathering, set to mark its 11th year on May 4, 2024.

This highly anticipated event ignites the excitement of the greatest month in racing at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rev promises a unique fusion of driver-inspired cuisine expertly crafted by Indy’s top chefs, live music that sets the stage for an unforgettable evening, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes exploration of the world’s most iconic racetrack.

Jill Castor’s involvement underscores her commitment to the community and her passion for supporting the health and well-being of all Hoosiers.

