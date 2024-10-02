Revving up for the Mecum Auctions Indy Fall Special

Mecum Auctions returns to Indianapolis for its second event of the year with the Indy Fall Special, set to begin tomorrow at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nearly 1,000 cars will be auctioned during the three-day event, which runs through Saturday. David Morton, a representative of Mecum Auctions, discussed the significance of hosting the event in Indianapolis. “In May, we complement what goes on at the Speedway. We bring 3,000 cars then. For October, we have around 1,000 cars, ranging from vintage pre-war models to the latest supercars,” Morton said.

According to Morton, approximately 70% of attendees are spectators who come just to view the vehicles. “They’re paying $30 to look at 1,000 cars—it’s a great car show,” he added. However, many are serious buyers, and the event is expected to generate significant sales. “In January, we had almost 4,500 cars in Kissimmee, Florida, and did $275 million in sales over 13 days,” Morton noted, highlighting the auction’s large-scale impact.

The event features a range of cars, with some vehicles available for entry-level buyers. “We’ll sell cars as low as $5,000 to $10,000,” Morton said. He emphasized that Mecum makes car collecting accessible, offering options for both novice buyers and seasoned collectors. The October auction also serves as the end of the car season, making it a prime opportunity for sellers looking to part with inventory and buyers seeking deals.

Attendees can expect to experience high energy in the auction arena, especially when multiple bidders compete for a single car. Morton shared a memorable story of a 35-year-old buyer who purchased a vintage car for $360,000, significantly over its reserve price of $200,000. “That adrenaline is in the room, and no one likes to lose in a bid,” he said.

The Indy Fall Special begins at 8 a.m. each day, with tickets starting at $30.