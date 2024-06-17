Riders trapped in theme park mishap; Surgeon calls for social media warning labels

A day of excitement turned frightening at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon when a ride called AtmosFear malfunctioned. The ride, known for spinning riders upside down, got stuck with 28 people suspended in mid-air for almost half an hour.

The incident happened on the first day of summer, causing panic among visitors. Fortunately, rescue teams arrived quickly and worked with ride operators to safely lower everyone to the ground. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Park officials promptly closed the ride to investigate what went wrong. They assured everyone that safety is their main concern and that such incidents are rare.

This was the first problem since the ride opened in 2021, making visitors worry about ride safety. Officials promised to take extra steps to prevent similar incidents, like doing more safety checks and maintenance.

In other news, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wants warning labels on social media apps. He’s worried about how much time young people spend on these apps, saying it can make them feel sad. He thinks labels, like those on cigarettes, could help.

Dr. Murthy also suggested schools have times without phones and limit social media until kids are older. These ideas aim to keep kids healthy and happy when using technology.