Ring in 2024 at Midnight, Newfields’ inaugural New Year’s Eve black-tie affair

Experience what is sure to become a signature New Year’s celebration in Indianapolis at Midnight at Newfields, a luxurious, black-tie affair set to dazzle guests with its opulence and entertainment. Hosted within the Indianapolis Museum of Art, this year’s “Under the Stars” themed celebration promises an evening of glamour, music, and high spirits.

Director of Communications at Newfields, Mattie Wethington, shared insights about the event in an exclusive interview with “All Indiana” co-host Cody Adams.

The event promises a vibrant atmosphere, featuring Chicago’s premier old school Swing, Rhythm & Blues band, The Rhythm Rockets, alongside a curated fireworks showcase and Winterlights. Attendees will savor an array of flavorful cuisines and festive specialty drinks, including the Tito’s Ice Bar at the Alliance Sculpture Court.

For an elevated experience, guests can upgrade to the VIP Lounge in THE LUME Indianapolis for an immersive encounter with Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces. This premium add-on offers exclusive access to champagne, specialty cocktails, and culinary creations, ensuring a truly unforgettable New Year’s countdown.

Tickets for Midnight at Newfields are available at Discover Newfields website. Your participation directly contributes to Newfields’ initiatives, supporting art and nature experiences, exhibitions, community programming, and the maintenance of The Garden and The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park.