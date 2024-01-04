RINGing in the New Year with Indy’s Bridal Show

Brides-to-be, mark your calendars for an extraordinary event this Sunday – Indy’s Only Complimentary Boutique Bridal Show!

Offering an exclusive sneak peek into the world of wedding trends and essential planning tools for the year of “engagements,” Caleb Blackerby, Founder and CEO of Fitzgerald Hospitality Group, joined us to share more infirmation.

As a prominent figure in the wedding industry, Blackerby provided advice to help couples be well-equipped with the latest trends and planning resources for their special day.

This complimentary boutique bridal show promises to be a must-attend for those seeking inspiration and practical advice to make their wedding dreams come true.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to elevate your wedding planning experience and gather firsthand knowledge from a leader in the field.