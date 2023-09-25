RISE Indy aims to improve public schools in Indianapolis

We are thrilled to have RISE Indy joining us as our special guests, shining a spotlight on their impactful mission.

Tune in as we delve into the latest updates regarding the Freedom Readers program and gain valuable insights into their community engagement efforts.

In addition to discussing their vital work, we’ll also be previewing the exciting inaugural luncheon set to take place this Friday.

Joining us for this insightful conversation will be RISE Indy’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Duane Ingram, and the Assistant Vice President of Communications and Development, Katherin Chi.

This segment is packed with inspiration and information about the positive changes RISE Indy is bringing to our community. Take a look!