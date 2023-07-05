Rising from the ashes and overcoming victimhood

In a thought-provoking interview, Coach Judy Wilkins-Smith engaged in a discussion with our host Cody, delving into the transformative power of shifting away from a victimhood mindset and embracing the realm of endless possibilities. Wilkins-Smith, a renowned coach, emphasized that life is not something that happens to us but rather something that emanates from within us. Drawing inspiration from the quote, “Life is coming from you… not at you” by acclaimed actor Timothee Chalamet, Wilkins-Smith encouraged listeners to take control of their own narratives and adopt a mindset of empowerment.

During the conversation, Coach Judy Wilkins-Smith shed light on the importance of recognizing personal agency and reframing challenges as opportunities for growth. By embracing the idea that life is a reflection of our own choices and beliefs, individuals can break free from the limitations imposed by a victim mentality. Wilkins-Smith offered valuable insights and practical strategies to help listeners unleash their untapped potential and embrace a future filled with possibilities. This eye-opening interview serves as a powerful reminder that by changing our perspective, we have the ability to transform our lives and create a future aligned with our dreams and aspirations.