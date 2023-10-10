Rising from the Flames: Dead Silence (Miles Mason) to make some noise at AIA with ‘Vanilla Bean’ single

In an unexpected turn of events, Indiana’s very own artist, Dead Silence, aka Miles Mason, is all set to make a big impact at the upcoming AIA event – and he’s not keeping quiet about it!

Mason’s stage moniker is a nod to a life-altering experience when his apartment complex on Indy’s northwest side went up in flames last summer.

Emerging from adversity, he’s now poised to deliver an unforgettable performance featuring his latest single, “Vanilla Bean.”

Get ready to dance to the rhythm and witness Dead Silence’s triumphant return to the music scene.