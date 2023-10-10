Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Rising from the Flames: Dead Silence (Miles Mason) to make some noise at AIA with ‘Vanilla Bean’ single

Rising from the Flames: Dead Silence (Miles Mason) to Make Some Noise at AIA with ‘Vanilla Bean

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In an unexpected turn of events, Indiana’s very own artist, Dead Silence, aka Miles Mason, is all set to make a big impact at the upcoming AIA event – and he’s not keeping quiet about it!

Mason’s stage moniker is a nod to a life-altering experience when his apartment complex on Indy’s northwest side went up in flames last summer.

Emerging from adversity, he’s now poised to deliver an unforgettable performance featuring his latest single, “Vanilla Bean.”

Get ready to dance to the rhythm and witness Dead Silence’s triumphant return to the music scene.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

76-year-old man dies after SUV...
Local News /
Indiana Republicans say they’re ready...
Political News /
Rep. Santos faces new charges...
Political News /
IUPUI prof: War between Israel,...
Multicultural News /
Principal’s “No Dancing” decision sparks...
All Indiana /
‘DOWNWIND’ at Heartland Film Festival:...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Bull Grill
All Indiana /
More presumed human remains recovered...
National News /