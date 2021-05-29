All Indiana

Rockin’ On Main tradition returns for 13th Carb Day celebration

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — More than two dozen amateur rock bands on Friday were taking part in the 13th annual Rockin’ on Main event this year.

With the event being shifted to outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the bands are taking over the town’s Main Street instead.

During the celebration, Main from 16th to Ford streets was closed to allow pedestrians only. The event has three stages of live music, beer gardens, food trucks, local vendors and restaurants. Visitors can also check out a a few vintage race cars while listening to live music.

The Rock Garage, a program that trains musicians from beginner to advanced, helped produce eight full hours of entertainment. News 8’s Randall Newsome caught up with Rock Garage co-owner Dave Foellinger, during the action.

Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to the Speedway COVID-19 Relief Fund.