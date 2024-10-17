Athenaeum Basile Theater revives ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ with new twists

The Athenaeum Basile Theater is bringing back “The Rocky Horror Show” for its fifth run, with the first preview set to kick off tonight. The preview has already sold out, but opening night is scheduled for tomorrow, and tickets are still available. Running through November 2, the production promises to deliver all the classic elements fans love about the cult favorite, along with some fresh twists.

Craig Kemp is once again taking on the role of the show’s narrator. Joining him is Suraj Choudhary, who plays Brad, a character who experiences a transformation during the show. When asked about the enduring popularity of “The Rocky Horror Show,” Choudhary explained, “It’s a really fun interaction with the audience. You see the excitement when it comes back every two years, and people are eager to check it out again.”

Unlike traditional productions, this show encourages audience participation, making it an interactive experience. “You don’t need to bring anything to the show, but we love it when people come in costume,” Choudhary added. “The audience is a big part of the energy—it’s like nothing else you’ve ever experienced in a theater.”

Mince noted that the participation element enhances the entire performance, with the crowd’s enthusiasm playing a key role. “People are yelling, screaming, hooting, and hollering. It’s fantastic,” said Mince. “The interaction is what makes it unforgettable. It’s not just about watching; you become part of the show.”

“The Rocky Horror Show” has become a tradition for the theater, returning every two years. Each run brings a new cast and fresh set design, keeping it exciting and engaging. This year, special events are planned throughout the run, including activities during “Taylor’s weekend” and a special Halloween night show.

For those looking to attend, tickets are $30, and are available at RockyHorrorIndy.com. While tonight’s preview is sold out, opening night is tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., and the production will continue through November 2. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets in advance, don their favorite costumes, and get ready to do the time warp again.