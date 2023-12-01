Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press headline BIG 10 Kickoff Concert

Amidst the bustling atmosphere of Monument Circle, the 2023 BIG 10 Kickoff Concert headliner, Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press, exuded their trademark charm and energy during a delightfully chaotic interview.

As the band conducted their sound check, the cacophony of instruments and laughter in the background added to the electric anticipation of the event.

With their infectious enthusiasm, the band members shared anecdotes and jokes, making it clear that their performance was set to be a rollicking affair.

Amidst the chaos, one could sense the genuine camaraderie and excitement that defines this dynamic group, leaving no doubt that the Kickoff Concert was about to be an unforgettable night of music and fun.