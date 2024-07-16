Rupert’s Kids fundraising event in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Rupert’s Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals transitioning from correctional facilities, is set to host a fundraising event on July 20th in Shelbyville. The event, themed around a speakeasy atmosphere, aims to gather support for the organization’s transformative programs.

Event organizers Russ Baum and Megan Baum, along with founder Rupert Boneham, will highlight the upcoming festivities on All Indiana. The event will not only showcase a speakeasy-themed show but will also feature a classic car cruise-in, promising an evening of entertainment and community engagement.

The focal point of this year’s fundraiser is The Where House, a pivotal initiative of Rupert’s Kids. The Where House provides mentoring, fosters work ethics, imparts social skills, and offers guidance through recovery programs. These efforts are geared towards supporting individuals facing significant life challenges, ensuring they receive the necessary tools for a successful reintegration into society.

Founded as a 501(c)(3) organization, Rupert’s Kids aims to nurture the inner strengths of its participants, fostering self-worth and reinforcing their role as valuable members of the community.

For more information about Rupert’s Kids and their upcoming events, including the Shelbyville fundraiser, visit their official website.