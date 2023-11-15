Samaritan’s Feet International, a global mission with a ‘sole’ purpose

In a heartwarming milestone, Samaritan’s Feet International, the Indianapolis non-profit organization, has achieved the remarkable feat of delivering ten million shoes to young students in South Africa.

They’re addressing a critical need in a region where many children go without proper footwear every day.

This extraordinary endeavor has been a testament to the dedication and compassion of the organization’s co-founder and former marketing/PR director, Todd Melloh.

As Samaritan’s Feet continues to evolve its mission, this momentous occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the positive impact that collective efforts can have in transforming the lives of those in need, one step at a time.