Sankofa School of Success shares upcoming events 2024

Dr. Tiesha Henderson, Executive Director and Head of Sankofa School of Success, is excited to highlight upcoming events at the school.

One key event is the Top Golf Fundraiser on October 10, where the community can come together to support the school’s initiatives.

Henderson, who was named IPS Principal of the Year in 2021, has been recognized for her leadership and dedication to student success.

You can read more about her leadership approach in a Chalkbeat article titled “How I Lead: Giving teachers the space to show up for their students.“