Satisfy your sweet tooth at The Ultimate Cupcake Festival

Get ready to indulge in a sugary extravaganza like no other, as H.E.R. Living Campus transforms into a cupcake paradise at 3624 Five Points Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46239.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can enjoy a delightful journey of flavors, music, and fun. The Ultimate Cupcake Festival is the ultimate treat for your inner child, offering a day filled with scrumptious cupcakes, live music that’ll make you groove, delectable food to savor, and so much more.

But the sweetness doesn’t stop there! The cherry on top of this event is the chance to be crowned the Cupcake Champion. The festival winner will not only receive a prestigious trophy and title but also an incredible business prize package valued at more than $1,000. So, whether you’re a cupcake connoisseur or just someone with a sweet tooth, mark your calendars for September 9th, and join us for The Ultimate Cupcake Festival. It’s an event where cupcakes reign supreme, and you won’t want to miss it!”