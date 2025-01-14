Experience the rich flavors of Chapati Beta at Savor the Garage on Jan. 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Get ready for a flavorful experience at Savor the Garage this Thursday at the Garage Food Hall, where you can taste some of the best dishes from local food vendors for just $5. Among the standouts is Chapati Beta, offering mouthwatering Pakistani and Indian-inspired cuisine.

Owner Maisum Farid brings a rich family tradition of cooking for large gatherings, now shared with the public in every dish.

“All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with Chapati Beta Owner Maisum Farid (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

One dish not to miss is their Veggie Biryani, a perfect blend of herbs, spices and fresh vegetables. The biryani is made using a meticulous process, ensuring each bite is bursting with flavor, balancing savory, spicy and aromatic notes.

Chapati Beta’s menu features a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan options, making it a great choice for everyone.

Savor the Garage is the perfect chance to try something new. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy authentic, flavorful food and experience the vibrant community of the Garage Food Hall.