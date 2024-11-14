‘Indianapolis Monthly’s’ luxury dining series celebrates local chefs with fusion creations

“Indianapolis Monthly” is bringing back its popular luxury dining series, “Savor Indianapolis,” a one-night-only culinary experience featuring custom menus crafted by some of the city’s most talented chefs. The event showcases a fusion of flavors, highlighting the creativity and collaboration within Indianapolis’ thriving food scene.

Showcasing Culinary Excellence

“We wanted to celebrate the chefs of Indianapolis,” said Abby Broderick with “Indianapolis Monthly.” “The food scene here is booming, and we wanted to challenge our chefs by pairing them up to fuse their flavors and create unique, one-of-a-kind dinners. It’s five courses with wine, and you can’t get it anywhere else.”

One of the participating chefs, Tony Lepore of Tuscan Table Ristorante, shared his excitement about collaborating with another local restaurant. “They paired me with Cheeky [Bastards], which specializes in UK-inspired cuisine,” he said. “We’re creating a fusion dish called ‘toad in a hole.’ It’s Yorkshire pudding—a pastry horn—filled with sausage and peppers. It’s crazy, but it’s going to be so good.”

Handcrafted Pasta with Tradition

Lepore brought along his pasta roller, a machine passed down from his grandmother, to demonstrate his craft. “I started using this machine 30 years ago when I began learning how to make pasta,” he said. His pasta, made from Italian double-zero flour and semolina, is seasoned with egg, salt, and pepper and is safe for many gluten-intolerant customers because of the imported flour’s quality.

“The key to great pasta is all in the feel,” Lepore explained. “After a while, you just know what the dough needs as you work with it.”

The resulting pasta was paired with an eight-hour bolognese sauce, a Tuscan Table specialty. “I can taste every hour of cooking in this sauce,” one diner remarked after sampling the dish. “It’s incredible.”

Celebrating Indianapolis’ Food Scene

Broderick emphasized the importance of events like “Savor Indianapolis” in promoting the city’s vibrant food culture. “We want to highlight the chefs behind the restaurants,” she said. “This series gives them a platform to create something new, beyond their typical menus, and really showcase their talents.”

The event not only celebrates the artistry of local chefs but also introduces diners to innovative culinary experiences that spotlight Indianapolis as a culinary destination.

Event Details and Tickets

The “Savor Indianapolis” fall dining series will take place across select dates, featuring carefully curated menus and wine pairings. Ticket information is available on “Indianapolis Monthly’s” website at IndianapolisMonthly.com, offering food enthusiasts a chance to explore the city’s dynamic dining scene.

For anyone passionate about food or curious to try something new, “Savor Indianapolis” promises an unforgettable culinary journey, blending tradition and innovation in every bite.