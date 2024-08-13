Savor the prix fixe delights at Prime 47

Search
by: Dylan Hodges
Prime 47 has introduced a new prix fixe menu, offering a range of upscale dining options at a set price. Chef Ryan, the restaurant’s executive chef, explained the details of the menu, which is priced at $74. The prix fixe option includes a choice of two starters, two salads, a soup, and an entrée with a personal-sized side.

For starters, diners can choose between a shrimp cocktail or meatballs, followed by either a Caesar salad, a wedge salad, or a cup of lobster bisque. Entrée options include a six-ounce beef tenderloin filet, a roasted airline half chicken with mushroom ragout, or a pan-seared Lenox salmon served with a side of Béarnaise sauce. Sides include either mac and cheese or mashed potatoes, with the mac and cheese featuring crispy jowl bacon and a house-made cheese sauce topped with Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs.

Chef Ryan noted that the prix fixe menu allows more guests to experience Prime 47’s offerings at a more accessible price point, while still enjoying the high-quality dishes the restaurant is known for. The new menu is available immediately and offers diners a variety of choices to suit different tastes. For more information, guests can use the QR code provided by the restaurant.

