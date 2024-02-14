Saxophonist Angella Christie is set to perform as part of All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Honoring NBA Players, NBA Legends, Hometown Heroes and more The 17th annual All-Star Gospel Celebration is one of the premier events to get All-Star weekend started.

One of the performers for the celebrations is saxophonist Angella Christie.

Christie is the first female internationally acclaimed gospel saxophonist in the world.

She began her musical career traveling across the country and around the world sharing her faith at Sunday Morning Worship, Sunday Night Broadcasts, Revivals, Conventions, Conferences, and where ever the saints were gathered.

She stopped by ALL INDIANA to perform ahead of the All-Star Gospel Celebration.

The 17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC) will kick off NBA All-Star Weekend with an unforgettable celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center!

This year’s performers include Grammy Award-winning artists Dante Bowe and Kelontae Gavin, along with gospel saxophonist Angella Christie and Evvie McKinney.