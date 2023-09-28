Saying goodbye and good luck to Alexis Rogers

Randall Newsome wishes Alexis well on her next endeavor

Today marks Alexis Rogers’ last day at WISH-TV, and it’s with heavy hearts that we bid her farewell.

Alexis has been an integral part of our news team, bringing her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch journalism to our viewers.

Her warm and engaging presence has not only informed but also connected with our audience on a profound level.

Reggie surprises Alexis

Alexis leaves behind a lasting legacy of insightful reporting and heartfelt storytelling.

As we say goodbye, we want to express our gratitude for her outstanding contributions to our newsroom and our community.

We will undoubtedly miss her and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

Alexis, you will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone at WISH-TV. We love you, good luck!