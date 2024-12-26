Fun New Year’s science experiments to try with kids

12-26-24 The Wonder of New Year’s Science

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This holiday season, why not add a little science magic to your celebrations? Jason Lindsey, America’s Mr. Science, brings us fun and educational experiments perfect for keeping kids entertained between all the holiday festivities.

Known for his science demonstrations and enthusiasm, Jason Lindsey, also known as “Mr. Science” with Hooked on Science, is a nationally recognized STEM educator, science multimedia journalist, meteorologist, and author.

Jason begins with a cool demonstration using dry ice, which isn’t your average ice! Dry ice is frozen carbon dioxide gas, and when placed in warm water, it sublimates into a thick, eerie cloud that rolls across the room.

Next, Jason shared a classic vinegar and baking soda reaction. Jason mixed these two household items in a bottle, causing a chemical reaction that filled a balloon with carbon dioxide gas.

Jason explains that these experiments aren’t just fun—they also teach important scientific concepts. They are a fantastic way to blend holiday fun with learning, all while making memories with the family.

However, he reminds children to ask their parents before jumping into any science experiments!