Science prof talks of how leaves change color in autumn, where to see them

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall has arrived in Indiana with pumpkins, apple cider and football, but don’t forget the thing that makes the fall so beautiful: the leaves turning color.

Steve Randall, a science professor emeritus at Indiana University Indianapolis, stopped by “All Indiana” on Tuesday to talk about what causes the leaves to change, when they will change and be at their peak colors, and his favorite places to see autumn foliage.

One of those places to learn about the leaves of fall is the Hamilton County Historical Society’s annual Fall Foliage Tour. This year’s event will be from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20. Learn more about the event from News 8’s newspartner The Hamilton County Reporter. RSVPs are requested — call the museum at 317-770-0775 or email info@hamiltoncoinhs.com — before Oct. 16. The free event will happen rain or shine. Cash donations are accepted for the Historical Society, Roberts Settlement, and the Arcadia Depot.