Science says women crave candy because they are lonely

Dr. Conor Hogan joined us to discuss a fascinating topic: why women might crave candy when they feel lonely.

According to recent studies, there’s a link between feelings of loneliness and the desire for sweet treats, especially among women.

Dr. Hogan explained that when people feel lonely, they often look for comfort. For many women, candy and other sweet foods can provide that comfort. Eating these treats can release chemicals in the brain that make them feel better, at least for a little while.

The studies suggest that women might be more likely to reach for candy because they are often more in tune with their emotions and may use food as a way to cope with their feelings.

This doesn’t mean that all women will crave candy when they are lonely, but it is a common response.

Dr. Hogan also mentioned that understanding this link can help people make healthier choices.

Instead of turning to candy, finding other ways to cope with loneliness, like talking to friends, exercising, or picking up a new hobby, can be more beneficial in the long run.

In summary, science shows that there is a connection between loneliness and craving candy, especially for women.

By being aware of this, women can find better ways to handle their feelings and improve their overall well-being.