Sco Nixon drops ‘Love on Drugs’ at his single release party

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Sco Nixon!

He joined us to discuss his music career and perform his hit single, “Love on Drugs.”

But that’s not all, folks! The party doesn’t stop there.

You’re cordially invited to the Sco Nixon Single Release Party, where everyone will celebrate the release of “LOVE ON DRUGS.”

With admission at just $20 via Eventbrite, it’s a night you won’t want to miss.

So, mark your calendars, grab your dancing shoes, and let’s get ready to groove to the infectious beats of Sco Nixon’s latest chart-topper!