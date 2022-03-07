All Indiana

Season 2 of ‘Kung Fu’ premieres Wednesday on WISH-TV

“I keep saying I can’t even call it a dream come true because I keep saying, I truly have not dreamt that this could be possible.”

This is how actress Olivia Liang who plays Nicky in “Kung Fu” feels about being able to be a part of this project.

Lang joined us on “All Indiana” today to share what people can expect from season two, the show’s intense fight scenes, how the show tackles serious issues and more.

Season two of “Kung Fu” premieres on Wednesday, March, 9 at 9 pm ET.

Description:

Following the explosive Season 1 finale, Season 2 picks up six months later with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the rest of the Shen family in a great place: Nicky’s been using her kung fu skills to keep Chinatown safe; she and Henry (Eddie Liu) are only deeper in love with each other; the death of her shifu Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) has been avenged and her killer Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) is behind bars, and thanks to Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), the family’s restaurant Harmony Dumplings is thriving. With the Shen family now in the know about Nicky’s extracurricular crime-fighting, Nicky’s finally comfortable and at peace in San Francisco… that is, until the reemergence of sinister billionaire Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), and the surprise appearance of Nicky’s long-lost cousin, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). With the help of Henry, Althea (Shannon Dang), Ryan (Jon Prasida), Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Dennis (Tony Chung), Nicky will face off against the Tan family and become a shifu in her own right, as a new, action-packed myth unfolds in San Francisco’s Chinatown.