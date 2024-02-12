Seek and Find: Exploring unique hotels for your valentine

For couples dreaming of a Valentine’s Day escape filled with charm and whimsy, themed hotels offer a luxurious feel.

From champagne pools to heart-shaped tubs, these havens of romance spare no detail in creating an unforgettable experience.

In their recently released book, “HOTEL KITSCH,” real-life couple Margaret and Corey Bienart share their passion for themed hotels, cultivated over years of exploration and adventure.

With a following of over two million on TikTok and Instagram, the Bienarts have become trusted guides, offering insider tips and recommendations for those seeking an enchanting getaway.

For Margaret and Corey Bienart, the past five years have been a whirlwind of discovery and delight as they embarked on their A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour.

With a shared love for exploration and an eye for the extraordinary, the couple has scoured the globe in search of the most enchanting themed hotels.

Now, in their latest endeavor, “HOTEL KITSCH,” the Bienarts bring their expertise to the forefront, offering readers an intimate look into their world of whimsical accommodations.

From spacey suites to clamshell beds, their book is a treasure trove of inspiration for couples looking to infuse their romantic getaways with a touch of magic.