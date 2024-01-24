Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Self-checkouts causing challenges; Family receives 200-piece McNugget order

Study: Self-checkout hurting customer loyalty; McNugget Madness! Family gets 200 nugget order

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

A recent study from Drexel University suggests that self-checkout systems in retail may be affecting customer loyalty negatively.

The convenience of self-checkouts seems to contribute to a decline in loyalty, with traditional checkouts, where an employee is present, making customers feel more valued.

Self-checkouts also pose challenges for retailers, leading to merchandise losses due to scanning errors or shoplifting.

As a response, many retailers are reevaluating their self-checkout policies, highlighting the importance of balancing automation with personalized customer interactions.

In a lighter story, a family received an unintended 200-piece McNugget order from McDonald’s, creating a humorous situation.

Despite the mix-up, the family decided to share the extra McNuggets with the homeless, turning the mishap into a heartwarming act of generosity.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Carmel HS Planetarium director: Be...
Solar Eclipse /
Snoop Dogg shares an update...
Entertainment /
Tasty Takeout: Tako Seoul
All Indiana /
Developing award-winning innovative big ideas
All Indiana /
Bolstering student-athlete mental wellness
All Indiana /
The 17th annual All-Star gospel...
All Indiana /
Yemen’s Houthi rebels 2 US-flagged...
International News /
Parents say surveillance bill would...
Political News /