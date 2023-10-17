Self-driving car trust issues in Virginia test & Dolly Parton’s Thanksgiving fundraiser…IS THIS ANYTHING?

Is This Anything?

IS THIS ANYTHING? Virginia Tech Transportation Institute showcases autonomous vehicles, testing their capabilities on the 395 Express Lanes.

Amidst rising concerns about the safety of self-driving cars, this experiment aims to educate the public about their potential.

As trust in autonomous vehicles wanes, this project seeks to address challenges and promote understanding, even as recent studies show a significant drop in public confidence.

Country music icon Dolly Parton joins forces with the Salvation Army to kick-start the holiday giving season.

Parton’s halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game promises to be a heartwarming spectacle, complete with the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell.

Cowboys fans are hoping her star power will reverse their team’s fortunes, drawing inspiration from last year’s Jonas Brothers performance, which coincided with a winning streak.