Sequel to iconic holiday film ‘A Christmas Story’ coming to HBO Max

The sequel is finally here for the iconic holiday film, “A Christmas Story.” It’s titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” Ralphie returns all grown up.

Also, returning as is the quintessential bully Scut Farkus, the raccoon-hat-wearing villain.

Zack Ward starred in the original 1983 film and reprises his role in the sequel.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” begins streaming on November 17 on HBOMAX.