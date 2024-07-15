Sergeant Andrew Ritchie: Toys for Tots needs a new warehouse

Sergeant Andrew Ritchie, from Toys for Tots, joined us to share important news.

Toys for Tots, a program that collects and distributes toys to children in need, is looking for a new warehouse space.

“The biggest thing we are looking for with Toys for Tots is finding a new warehouse to actually hold all of our toys,” Ritchie explained.

The organization needs a bigger place to store all the donated toys before they are given out to kids during the holiday season.

Finding a new warehouse is crucial to ensure that every child gets a toy this year.

“As Marines, we all pitch in to do it. So we do all the Toys for Tots events. We actually help pack all the toys that come in the boxes. We help hand out the toys. We do everything from step one all the way to step ten. So we basically affect the entire program,” Ritchie continued.

Sergeant Ritchie asked the community for help. If anyone knows of a large, available warehouse space, they should contact Toys for Tots.

This space will help make many children’s holidays brighter. Take a look at the full interview above to learn how you can help.