Service dog’s birthday celebration raises money for families with sick children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is known for giving families with sick children a temporary place to call home. A symbol of that service is a dog named “Mac.”

“Mac is such a joy to everybody that gets to spend time with him,” Julia Sansone, house evening manager, said. “And for a lot of our families, they have dogs at home, they’re missing their families, they’ve had a really tough day, tough weeks, so getting to come here and unwind with a dog is a really nice comfort for them.”

“He warms your heart every time you see him,” patient and dog lover Cash Cates said. Watch here to hear more from Cash and others about what Mac means to their families.

In honor of Mac’s 4th birthday, the Ronald McDonald House is holding an online fundraiser in his honor. They hope to raise $4,444. When Mac officially turns 4 on July 27, he’ll get a cake showing how much money he helped raise.