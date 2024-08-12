Shakeemah Smith: ‘The Passport Abuser’ and her new solo travel course

Shakeemah Smith, known as “The Passport Abuser,” joined us to share her incredible journey as an expert traveler.

Having visited more than 57 countries solo, Shakeemah has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience that she’s now ready to pass on to others.

She is launching a new travel course called “Travel like a Bawse,” designed to help others confidently master the art of safe, solo travel.

Through this course, Shakeemah aims to empower people to explore the world on their terms, just as she has done.

Her passion for travel and her commitment to teaching others make this course a valuable resource for anyone looking to embark on solo adventures.

With “Travel like a Bawse,” Shakeemah Smith is opening the door for more people to experience the joys of solo travel with confidence and security.