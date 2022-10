All Indiana

Shannon Doherty talks viral parenting hacks

Shannon Doherty is known world-wide for her viral parenting hacks, Do-It-Yourself activities, recipes and crafts on her “At Home With Shannon” TikTok page.

She is one of the top content creators for TikTok with more than 2 million followers and counting.

Doherty joined us live on “All Indiana” Friday to discuss how she comes up with her ideas, balancing being an everyday mom with TikTok fame, going from finance to lifestyle content creation and more.