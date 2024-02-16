Shaq shoots his shot at Ice Spice; Beyoncé snubbed by radio stations—Is this Anything?

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyonce teased the possibility of new music during a Verizon Super Bowl ad, and then added a cryptic Instagram video that ended with the words "act ii" and a release date of March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA Hall of Famer, recently made headlines for his public display of attraction toward rapper Ice Spice. O’Neal, known for his legendary basketball career, shared a photo on social media from Super Bowl LVIII, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, featuring himself with Ice Spice and Taylor Swift. In the caption accompanying the image, where O’Neal is seen with his arms around both artists, he specifically highlighted Ice Spice, calling her “fine” and complimenting her appearance.

The photo, capturing a moment from the event that took place on Sunday, quickly garnered attention online. O’Neal, also referred to as “Big Diesel,” used the opportunity to express his admiration for Ice Spice while also acknowledging Swift. The gesture has sparked conversations among fans and followers, curious about the nature of O’Neal’s comments towards the Bronx native rapper.

In other entertainment news, some country music stations have reportedly begun to resist playing songs from Beyoncé’s foray into country music. This development has added another layer to the ongoing discussions about genre boundaries and artist versatility in the music industry.