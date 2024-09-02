Shawna Rosenzweig shares tips on youth engagement in democratic process

Shawna Rosenzweig, president of Camp Fire, recently stopped by “All Indiana” to chat about how young people can get more involved in their communities and the democratic process.

With her experience in youth development, Rosenzweig had some great, practical advice for anyone looking to make a difference.

First off, Shawna talked about the power of educating and empowering your peers. She suggested starting conversations with friends and family about why voting matters. By discussing elections, issues, and candidates, young people can help spread awareness and encourage others to take part.

She also touched on the idea of creating and sharing media. Shawna encouraged young people to research issues they’re passionate about and then create content like videos or graphics to share on social media. It’s a great way to raise awareness and get your peers talking about important topics.

Volunteering was another key point Shawna made. She mentioned that getting involved with local political campaigns or community organizations can give young people hands-on experience in supporting the causes they care about. It’s a powerful way to make a real impact.

Finally, she talked about getting involved on Election Day itself. In some states, under-18-year-olds might be able to work at polling stations, which is a cool way to be part of the process.

She also suggested simple but effective actions like designing posters with voting information for your community or reminding friends and family about when and where to vote.

Shawna’s conversation was full of inspiring ideas for young people who want to take an active role in their communities and help shape the future. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more about this insightful conversation.