Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Shelby Myers previews upcoming ‘Bad Momz of Comedy’ show in Indy

ALL INDIANA MOM-EDIANS

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Shelby Myers, a local comedian, and representative of the Bad Momz of Comedy, joined us to talk about their upcoming show in Indianapolis on September 6.

Bad Momz of Comedy has quickly gained popularity across the Midwest, offering a hilarious take on motherhood and daily life.

Shelby Myers shared some exciting details about what the audience can expect at the show.

With their unique sense of humor, the Bad Momz of Comedy will make this the perfect night for anyone looking for a good laugh!

Be sure to catch the show in Indy for a fun-filled evening of comedy and entertainment!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Abbie Hunt Bryce Home provides...
Local News /
Madam C.J. Walker descendant talks...
Multicultural News /
Wild Ones Indianapolis Chapter Champions...
News /
Lawyer calls Medicaid order a...
Political News /
Venardos Circus coming to Perry...
All Indiana /
Man shot follows gunman, leads...
Indiana News /
Man arrested after he robbed...
Crime Watch 8 /
Domestic dispute leads to 17-year-old...
Crime Watch 8 /