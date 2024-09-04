Shelby Myers previews upcoming ‘Bad Momz of Comedy’ show in Indy

Shelby Myers, a local comedian, and representative of the Bad Momz of Comedy, joined us to talk about their upcoming show in Indianapolis on September 6.

Bad Momz of Comedy has quickly gained popularity across the Midwest, offering a hilarious take on motherhood and daily life.

Shelby Myers shared some exciting details about what the audience can expect at the show.

With their unique sense of humor, the Bad Momz of Comedy will make this the perfect night for anyone looking for a good laugh!

Be sure to catch the show in Indy for a fun-filled evening of comedy and entertainment!