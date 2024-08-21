Shemekia Copeland to Perform at Fishers Blues Festival on August 31

Blues singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the new album, Blame It On Eve, with a concert for free at the Fishers Blues Festival on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers, Indiana.

Shemekia is known for her powerful voice and heartfelt music.

Her latest release, Blame It On Eve, is a 12-track record that polarizes extreme emotional phases to create a thought-provoking, yet light-hearted feel.

In this free performance, you will have the opportunity to see her live performance, either feeling the beat to think along with it or just for fun and good vibes when dancing.

Event Details: Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Location: Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr., Fishers, IN

Admission: Free

For more information visit www.npdamp.com.