Sheppard to headline at Hi-Fi in Indy

Indie pop trio Sheppard will perform at Hi-Fi in Indianapolis on September 13, 2024. The band released their fourth studio album, ZORA. The show comes as part of the second leg of their Say Geronimo tour, marking an exciting moment for fans.

The new album ZORA was released just last month, and it coincides with the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough hit single “Geronimo” from their debut album Bombs Away.

Since then, Sheppard has achieved impressive success, going 36x Platinum across 19 countries, including 2x Platinum in the United States.

The band’s music has been streamed over two billion times worldwide, and ZORA alone garnered six million streams on Spotify in its first weekend.

After moving to Nashville last fall, the trio has been busy. They were invited to perform at a Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena and played to a crowd of 20,000 at the National Rugby League Fan Fest in Las Vegas.

As Sheppard prepares to take the stage in Indianapolis, fans can look forward to hearing tracks from ZORA as well as some of their greatest hits, including “Geronimo.”

The trio is excited to connect with audiences and share their music during this exciting tour.